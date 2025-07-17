Collie Greenwood, who has led MARTA through expansion, modernization and troubled times, is out as the agency’s chief.
Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement, MARTA board attorney Jonathan Hunt said Thursday. Rhonda Allen will take over the position as interim chief executive.
Greenwood is Canadian, having come to MARTA after a career working in Toronto.
Board members praised Greenwood’s leadership, with Chair Jennifer Ide saying he served MARTA well and is leaving the agency in good shape.
“It’s unfortunate that immigration is a very complicated issue in the United States today, but Mr. Greenwood needed to make the decision that was best for him and his family, and his MARTA family will miss him tremendously,” Ide said.
Greenwood started his career 35 years ago as a bus driver. He came to MARTA in 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning, then was appointed deputy general manager of operations and urban planning in 2020. In October 2022, the MARTA board of directors named him general manager and CEO.
Under his leadership, MARTA was honored with the Outstanding Public Transportation System Award by the American Public Transportation Association.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC
The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport
“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.
Atlanta police will have 24 hours to report deadly force to citizen board
Atlanta police must notify the Atlanta Citizen Review Board within 24 hours of deadly force incidents under a new agreement.
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Rivian
Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline
Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.
Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid
Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles
St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.