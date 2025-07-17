Board members praised Greenwood’s leadership, with Chair Jennifer Ide saying he served MARTA well and is leaving the agency in good shape.

“It’s unfortunate that immigration is a very complicated issue in the United States today, but Mr. Greenwood needed to make the decision that was best for him and his family, and his MARTA family will miss him tremendously,” Ide said.

Greenwood started his career 35 years ago as a bus driver. He came to MARTA in 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning, then was appointed deputy general manager of operations and urban planning in 2020. In October 2022, the MARTA board of directors named him general manager and CEO.

Under his leadership, MARTA was honored with the Outstanding Public Transportation System Award by the American Public Transportation Association.

