Breaking: Collie Greenwood out as MARTA chief
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Collie Greenwood out as MARTA chief

Board members praised Greenwood’s leadership.
MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood presented his remarks during the State of MARTA address in January 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood presented his remarks during the State of MARTA address in January 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
11 minutes ago

Collie Greenwood, who has led MARTA through expansion, modernization and troubled times, is out as the agency’s chief.

Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement, MARTA board attorney Jonathan Hunt said Thursday. Rhonda Allen will take over the position as interim chief executive.

Greenwood is Canadian, having come to MARTA after a career working in Toronto.

Board members praised Greenwood’s leadership, with Chair Jennifer Ide saying he served MARTA well and is leaving the agency in good shape.

“It’s unfortunate that immigration is a very complicated issue in the United States today, but Mr. Greenwood needed to make the decision that was best for him and his family, and his MARTA family will miss him tremendously,” Ide said.

Greenwood started his career 35 years ago as a bus driver. He came to MARTA in 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning, then was appointed deputy general manager of operations and urban planning in 2020. In October 2022, the MARTA board of directors named him general manager and CEO.

Under his leadership, MARTA was honored with the Outstanding Public Transportation System Award by the American Public Transportation Association.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

About the Author

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith speaks during a kickoff celebration for the airport’s 100th anniversary on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

Atlanta police will have 24 hours to report deadly force to citizen board

Atlanta police must notify the Atlanta Citizen Review Board within 24 hours of deadly force incidents under a new agreement.

Starbucks takes aim at remote work, says some employees may need to relocate to headquarters

The Latest

David Gay, 41, was killed May 13 inside the family's home. Days after her husband’s death, Kennethia McKibben-Gay told the AJC she had no idea what might have led her son to allegedly kill his stepdad. (Courtesy of the Gay family)

Credit: Family photo

After 2 months on the run, teen accused of killing stepdad arrested in DeKalb

1h ago

Mother writes heartbreaking note after son, 38, drowns saving others

2h ago

Kemp appoints appellate judge to Georgia Supreme Court

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

2h ago

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

1h ago

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.