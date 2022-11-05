Defensive dominance: Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic stymies Marietta Lassiter

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Marietta Lassiter cold, resulting in a 49-0 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on November 4.
Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic jumped in front of Marietta Lassiter 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Trojans at halftime.
Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Titans’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
