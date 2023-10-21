Hoschton Mill Creek overcomes Suwanee Collins Hill in seat-squirming affair

Suwanee Collins Hill started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Hoschton Mill Creek at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks kept a 14-6 halftime margin at the Screaming Eagles’ expense.

Hoschton Mill Creek jumped to a 24-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Screaming Eagles enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Suwanee Collins Hill squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.