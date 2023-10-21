Marietta Walton races in front to defeat Canton Cherokee

Marietta Walton roared in front of Canton Cherokee 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Marietta Walton roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Marietta Walton and Canton Cherokee played in a 41-3 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Canton Cherokee faced off against Marietta Wheeler and Marietta Walton took on Kennesaw North Cobb on Oct. 6 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

