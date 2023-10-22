Augusta Lucy C Laney shuts out Augusta Westside

Augusta Lucy C Laney’s defense throttled Augusta Westside, resulting in a 19-0 shutout on Oct. 21 in Georgia football.
Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Augusta Westside squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Augusta Westside High School.
