Cumming North Forsyth tames Winder Apalachee’s offense

No worries, Cumming North Forsyth’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 44-0 shutout of Winder Apalachee in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Cumming North Forsyth opened with a 7-0 advantage over Winder Apalachee through the first quarter.
The Raiders registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Wildcats 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
