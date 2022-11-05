Dublin can’t recover from Swainsboro’s early bolt

Fast and furious, Swainsboro took charge from the start to knock back Dublin and eventually earn a 28-7 decision at Dublin High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Swainsboro a 21-7 lead over Dublin.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
The Tigers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
