Clean sheet: Flowery Branch doesn’t allow Conyers Heritage a point

Flowery Branch didn’t bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Conyers Heritage’s attack in a virtuoso 46-0 performance at Flowery Branch High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Flowery Branch steamrolled in front of Conyers Heritage 33-0 to begin the second quarter.
Flowery Branch stormed to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
Recently on October 21, Conyers Heritage squared off with Winder-Barrow in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.