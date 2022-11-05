ajc logo
Clean sheet: Flowery Branch doesn’t allow Conyers Heritage a point

Sports
By Sports Bot
59 minutes ago

Flowery Branch didn’t bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Conyers Heritage’s attack in a virtuoso 46-0 performance at Flowery Branch High on November 4 in Georgia football action.

Flowery Branch steamrolled in front of Conyers Heritage 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

Flowery Branch stormed to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

