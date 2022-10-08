Douglasville Chapel Hill can’t hang with Villa Rica

Saddled up and ready to go, Villa Rica spurred past Douglasville Chapel Hill 21-6 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 7.
Villa Rica jumped in front of Douglasville Chapel Hill 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
