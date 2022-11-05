Flexing muscle: Leesburg Lee County tightens grip on Tifton Tift County

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Leesburg Lee County did exactly that with a 46-14 win against Tifton Tift County in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Leesburg Lee County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Tifton Tift County through the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 22-14 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Leesburg Lee County jumped to a 25-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 21-0 in the last stanza.
