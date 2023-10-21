Brunswick Glynn exhales after close call with Evans

Brunswick Glynn posted a narrow 22-14 win over Evans on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Evans, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Brunswick Glynn through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Knights had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Terrors won the session and the game with a 19-7 performance.

The last time Brunswick Glynn and Evans played in a 25-22 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Guyton South Effingham in a football game.

