Cedartown makes Tunnel Hill Northwest walk the plank

Cedartown put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Tunnel Hill Northwest for a 58-13 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Cedartown darted in front of Tunnel Hill Northwest 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 44-0 lead over the Bruins at the intermission.
Cedartown jumped to a 58-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 21, Cedartown squared off with Calhoun Sonoraville in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.