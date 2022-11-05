Brunswick earns stressful win over Springfield Effingham County

Brunswick eventually plied victory away from Springfield Effingham County 30-27 for a Georgia high school football victory on November 4.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Pirates’ offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
Springfield Effingham County tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-14 in the third quarter.
The Rebels narrowed the gap 13-10 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
