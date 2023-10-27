Snellville South Gwinnett claims tight victory against Covington Newton

The Comets opened a tight 21-20 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Snellville South Gwinnett and Covington Newton were both scoreless.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

Last season, Covington Newton and Snellville South Gwinnett faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Snellville South Gwinnett High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Covington Newton faced off against Snellville Brookwood.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.