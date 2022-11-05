Blowout: Waycross Ware County delivers statement win over Douglas Coffee

Waycross Ware County flexed its muscle and floored Douglas Coffee 31-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Waycross Ware County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Douglas Coffee through the first quarter.
The Trojans stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 10-6.
Waycross Ware County pulled to a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gators’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
