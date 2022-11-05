Fort Valley Peach County dismantles Jackson

Fort Valley Peach County’s offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-14 win over Jackson in Georgia high school football on November 4.
Fort Valley Peach County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Jackson through the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 35-7 lead over the Red Devils at halftime.
Fort Valley Peach County charged to a 49-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on October 21, Fort Valley Peach County squared off with Thomaston Upson-Lee in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.