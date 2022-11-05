Folkston Charlton County delivers smashing punch to stump Lakeland Lanier County

Folkston Charlton County earned a convincing 55-28 win over Lakeland Lanier County in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Folkston Charlton County darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 20-7 in the last stanza.
