Lyons Toombs County played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 34-0 verdict over Vidalia in Georgia high school football action on November 4.
Lyons Toombs County drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Vidalia after the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Lyons Toombs County and Vidalia were both scoreless.
The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the final quarter.
