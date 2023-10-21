Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff allows no points against Gainesville East Hall

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff opened with a 14-0 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth and Gainesville East Hall took on Loganville Walnut Grove on Oct. 6 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

