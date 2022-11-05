Macon Central takes a toll on Macon Southwest

Macon Central grabbed a 24-6 victory at the expense of Macon Southwest in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Macon Central roared in front of Macon Southwest 18-0 to begin the second quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Macon Central pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Patriots tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
