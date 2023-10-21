Bellville Pinewood Christian survives for narrow win over Savannah St. Andrew’s

The Patriots’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bellville Pinewood Christian and Savannah St. Andrew’s were both scoreless.

The Lions enjoyed a 27-14 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Savannah St. Andrew’s faced off against Dublin Trinity Christian.

