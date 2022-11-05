Rockmart sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Chatsworth North Murray

Rockmart wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 66-34 victory over Chatsworth North Murray on November 4 in Georgia football.
Rockmart drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over Chatsworth North Murray after the first quarter.
The Mountaineers showed their spirit while rallying to within 38-20 at halftime.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 52-34.
The Yellowjackets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
