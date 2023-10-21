Homerville Clinch County defeats Pearson Atkinson County

Homerville Clinch County stormed in front of Pearson Atkinson County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and Pearson Atkinson County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

