Homerville Clinch County defeats Pearson Atkinson County

Sports
By Sports Bot
27 minutes ago

Homerville Clinch County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pearson Atkinson County 42-7 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory at Pearson Atkinson County High on Oct. 20.

Homerville Clinch County stormed in front of Pearson Atkinson County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and Pearson Atkinson County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Homerville Clinch County squared off with Lakeland Lanier County in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza54m ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Getaway car found, but no sign of 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail
1h ago

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group
6h ago

Jordan abandons bid for House speaker; Austin Scott running again
7h ago

Jordan abandons bid for House speaker; Austin Scott running again
7h ago

Week 10 high school football scoreboard: Big upset for Parkview
24m ago
The Latest

milledgeville John Milledge holds off Macon First Presbyterian Day
22m ago
Wrightsville Johnson County escapes Irwinton Wilkinson County in thin win
22m ago
Woodstock Cherokee Christian dominates Marietta Walker in convincing showing
22m ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top