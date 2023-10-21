Athens overwhelms Homer Banks County

The first quarter gave Athens a 20-0 lead over Homer Banks County.

The Spartans opened a lopsided 35-14 gap over the Leopards at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-21.

The Spartans held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Athens and Homer Banks County played in a 70-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Homer Banks County faced off against Blairsville Union County and Athens took on Lilburn Providence Christian on Oct. 6 at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy.

