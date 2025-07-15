Parkview’s Malachi Washington competes in High School Home Run Derby

“It’s hard to turn down,” Washington told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his performance. “That’s kind of once-in-a -lifetime.”

Washington jumped at the opportunity to participate in the event after receiving an email from MLB. The message said that the league recognized him as one of the top power-hitters in his class, and Washington’s statistics back up its claim.

The Georgia native hit .538 for Parkview — ironically the same high school Olson attended — in his junior season, with 15 home runs. He only struck out 10 times in 106 at-bats.

“His desire to get better every day and his desire to win helps separate him a little bit,” Parkview head baseball coach David Reynolds told the AJC. “The passion to serve his teammates and get them better, bringing them along with him is a good skill set to have at a young age.”

There is no doubt Washington, a LSU commit, is talented on the field. But his leadership away from it is what stands out to his coaches. No task is too small for Washington to complete, despite his star status on the team.

That includes carrying a bat bag — that consists of about 20 metal bats — if one of his teammates accidentally leaves it behind.

“He didn’t say, ‘Someone else go get it. That’s someone else’s job,’” Reynolds said. “He took it upon himself to do that. The vocal piece — not just the home runs and the catching fly balls against the wall, which are obviously game-changers — but the vocal piece where (if) practice is not going the right way, he’ll step up with his voice and say, ‘Come on guys, let’s get this together and get it back on track.’”

Washington steadily improved during his first two seasons at Parkview, but he had an awakening at the plate during his junior year. He increased his batting average by .222 points and hit 15 more home runs than his freshman and sophomore seasons combined.

Former Parkview head coach Chan Brown, who now serves as the head baseball coach for Gainesville High School, credited Washington’s improvement to maturity. He said the high-schooler better understands his strengths — such as driving the ball into the right-center gap — and got away from solely pulling the ball to left field.

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Brown called him a “high draft pick waiting in the wings” and echoed Reynolds — his former assistant coach’s — stance on Washington’s likable personality.

“He shows up (as) a fun-loving kid every day,” said Brown, who knew Washington before he came to Parkview. “Loves the game, loves the work. He’s just a fun kid to coach. He’s always had that smile on his face. His personality, people kind of gravitate to him.”

Washington said his positive personality comes from his love of baseball, which his dad instilled in him at three years old. The rising high school senior remembers fielding a ground ball for his 3-and-under T-ball team and then chasing the runner around the bases to tag him out at home plate.

His team ended up winning the championship, and his dad picked him up and placed him on his shoulders to celebrate.

“Baseball is a fun game,” Washington said. “Also, it’s a very mental game, so you can get in your head a lot. Just be even-keeled, have fun with it. I feel like it just sparks something — I’ve always liked baseball since I was young, and now I love it.”

And Washington certainly had fun putting on a show in the High School Home Run Derby in his home city Saturday morning.