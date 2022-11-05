Nowhere to hide: Waynesboro Burke County dominates Brooklet Southeast Bulloch from start to finish

Too much too quick, Waynesboro Burke County opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 17-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Waynesboro Burke County drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch after the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Waynesboro Burke County and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch were both scoreless.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 17-7.
