Breaking: Trump says Coca-Cola will use cane sugar in its sodas
Sports
Sports

Griner’s 15 points help Dream take 37-point win over Sky

Atlanta enters WNBA All-Star break at 13-9 after lopsided victory.
Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard (6) and Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Indiana Fever's Natasha Howard (6) and Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
By – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray each added 14 points, and the Atlanta Dream cruised past the Chicago Sky 86-49 on Wednesday.

Atlanta opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run and closed the frame with a 74-36 lead. The Dream made 13 field goals in the third — one more than the Sky had through three quarters.

The score was 62-26 before the Sky made their second field goal of the second half with 3:24 left in the third. The Dream led by as many as 43 in the fourth.

Both teams were missing key starters. Chicago star Angel Reese missed her first game of the season because of a leg injury and guard Ariel Atkins was out due to a calf injury. Dream forward Rhyne Howard will be out for the rest of July after a knee injury.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao finished with 13 points and Naz Hillmon scored 10 for Atlanta (13-9). Jordin Canada had eight assists.

Rebecca Allen had a team-high nine points and three 3-pointers — all in the third quarter — for Chicago (7-15). Kamilla Cardoso added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago avoided its lowest-scoring game in franchise history when Moriah Jefferson made a jumper in the lane with 30.3 seconds left.

About the Author

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes to the basket against Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

Jordin Canada catches fire, but Dream collapse in second half against Fever

Jordin Canada powered the Atlanta Dream in the first half, but the Indiana Fever responded with a dominant second-half surge.

Dream lets another big lead slip in loss to Liberty

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) reacts after scoring on a double by Marcell Ozuna during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

Credit: AP

Atlanta TV sports listings

2h ago

Sports Daily: The baseball is good

Sports Daily: The Derby, by the numbers

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

1h ago

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.