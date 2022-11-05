Point of emphasis: Barnesville Lamar County posts stop sign on Franklin Heard County’s offense

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Barnesville Lamar County bottled Franklin Heard County 42-0 on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Barnesville Lamar County and Franklin Heard County were both scoreless.
The Trojans fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Braves’ expense.
Barnesville Lamar County stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
