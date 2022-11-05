Storm warning: Blackshear Pierce County unleashes full fury on Reidsville Tattnall County

Impressive was a ready adjective for Blackshear Pierce County’s 37-7 throttling of Reidsville Tattnall County in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Bears registered a 16-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Blackshear Pierce County stormed to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
