Acworth Allatoona allows no points against Woodstock Etowah

The first quarter gave Acworth Allatoona a 7-0 lead over Woodstock Etowah.

The Buccaneers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Acworth Allatoona jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Acworth Allatoona and Woodstock Etowah squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Acworth Allatoona faced off against Woodstock.

