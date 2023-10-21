Buford Lanier delivers statement win over Hoschton Jackson County

Tough to find an edge early, Buford Lanier and Hoschton Jackson County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Longhorns registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Buford Lanier thundered to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Longhorns held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Buford Lanier and Hoschton Jackson County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hoschton Jackson County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Buford Lanier faced off against Winder Apalachee and Hoschton Jackson County took on Snellville Shiloh on Oct. 6 at Hoschton Jackson County High School.

