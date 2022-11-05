Dahlonega Lumpkin County imposes its will on Oakwood West Hall

Dahlonega Lumpkin County played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Oakwood West Hall during a 48-7 beating on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Dahlonega Lumpkin County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Oakwood West Hall after the first quarter.
The Indians’ offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
Dahlonega Lumpkin County struck to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Indians added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.
Recently on October 21, Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off with Cleveland White County in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
