Norman Park Colquitt County manhandles Richmond Hill

Norman Park Colquitt County rolled past Richmond Hill for a comfortable 41-14 victory at Richmond Hill High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Norman Park Colquitt County drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Richmond Hill after the first quarter.
The Packers opened a close 20-7 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Norman Park Colquitt County steamrolled to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on October 21, Norman Park Colquitt County squared off with Valdosta Lowndes in a football game.
