Hazlehurst Jeff Davis stops Americus Sumter high school South in snug affair

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Hazlehurst Jeff Davis defeated Americus Sumter high school South 22-19 in Georgia high school football action on November 4.

The Panthers took a 13-0 lead over the Yellowjackets heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 22-6 by the Yellowjackets.

In recent action on October 21, Americus Sumter High School South faced off against Fitzgerald and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Sylvester Worth County on October 21 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School. Click here for a recap

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

