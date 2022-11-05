Canton Sequoyah chalks up convincing victory over Woodstock

Canton Sequoyah gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Woodstock 56-12 at Canton Sequoyah High on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Canton Sequoyah drew first blood by forging a 28-6 margin over Woodstock after the first quarter.
The Chiefs opened a massive 49-12 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chiefs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
