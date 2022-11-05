Dominant defense: Baxley Appling County stifles Nahunta Brantley County

Baxley Appling County’s version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Nahunta Brantley County 42-0 in Georgia high school football action on November 4.
The first quarter gave Baxley Appling County a 14-0 lead over Nahunta Brantley County.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Baxley Appling County struck to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Pirates, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-0 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on October 21, Nahunta Brantley County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Baxley Appling County took on Vidalia on October 21 at Baxley Appling County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.