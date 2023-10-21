Kennesaw Harrison escapes close call with Powder Springs Hillgrove

The Hawks jumped a modest margin over the Hoyas as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Hoyas pulled off a stirring 14-0 final quarter to trip the Hawks.

Last season, Kennesaw Harrison and Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Marietta and Kennesaw Harrison took on Powder Springs McEachern on Oct. 6 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.