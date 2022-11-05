Big start becomes big finish as McRae Telfair County bowls over Soperton Treutlen

McRae Telfair County left no doubt in recording a 62-22 beating of Soperton Treutlen in a Georgia high school football matchup.
McRae Telfair County darted in front of Soperton Treutlen 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 41-14 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.
McRae Telfair County jumped to a 62-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 21, McRae Telfair County squared off with Alamo Wheeler County in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
