Pretty portrait: Lithonia Miller Grove paints a victorious picture in win over Atlanta Westminster

Lithonia Miller Grove turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 24-7 win over Atlanta Westminster on November 3 in Georgia football.
The Wolverines registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
There was no room for doubt as the Wolverines added to their advantage with a 17-7 margin in the closing period.
