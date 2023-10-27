Gainesville North Hall secures a win over Athens Cedar Shoals

Sports
By Sports Bot
16 hours ago

Gainesville North Hall collected a solid win over Athens Cedar Shoals in a 24-14 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 26.

The last time Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville North Hall played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville North Hall took on Gainesville Chestatee on Oct. 13 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’3h ago

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO
9h ago

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Reading, writing and packing heat
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
6m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
6m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
4h ago
The Latest

Tucker prevails over Lithonia
16h ago
Suwanee Lambert dominates Cumming South Forsyth
16h ago
Stone Mountain Stephenson scores first and maintains advantage to beat Atlanta Holy...
16h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top