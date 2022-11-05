Thomasville Thomas County denies Warner Robins Northside’s challenge

Thomasville Thomas County turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 24-14 win over Warner Robins Northside on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Thomasville Thomas County and Warner Robins Northside were both scoreless.
The Eagles took a 14-10 lead over the Yellow Jackets heading to the halftime locker room.
Thomasville Thomas County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Warner Robins Northside.
The Yellow Jackets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
