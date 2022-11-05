ajc logo
McDonough Union Grove routs Gray Jones County

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

McDonough Union Grove recorded a big victory over Gray Jones County 45-19 during this Georgia football game.

The Wolverines registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Greyhounds.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Greyhounds 31-12 in the last stanza.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

