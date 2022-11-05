Adairsville dispatches Dalton Coahulla Creek

Adairsville charged Dalton Coahulla Creek and collected a 48-33 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
Adairsville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dalton Coahulla Creek through the first quarter.
The Tigers registered a 21-10 advantage at intermission over the Colts.
Dalton Coahulla Creek fought back in the third quarter to make it 34-27.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Colts 14-6 in the fourth quarter.
