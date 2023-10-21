Marietta Pope overpowers Marietta Lassiter in thorough fashion

Marietta Pope opened with a 14-7 advantage over Marietta Lassiter through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Marietta Lassiter got within 21-17.

The Greyhounds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

The last time Marietta Pope and Marietta Lassiter played in a 26-23 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta Lassiter faced off against Roswell and Marietta Pope took on Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic on Oct. 6 at Marietta Pope High School.

