Kingsland Camden County chalks up convincing victory over Valdosta Lowndes

Kingsland Camden County’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Valdosta Lowndes 48-21 on November 4 in Georgia football.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a slim 20-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.
Kingsland Camden County breathed fire to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
In recent action on October 21, Kingsland Camden County faced off against Valdosta and Valdosta Lowndes took on Norman Park Colquitt County on October 21 at Norman Park Colquitt County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
