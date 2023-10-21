Danielsville Madison County posts win at Gainesville East Forsyth’s expense

The first quarter gave Danielsville Madison County a 14-7 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Gainesville East Forsyth showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 36-27.

The Red Raiders held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville East Forsyth played in a 42-34 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff on Oct. 6 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

