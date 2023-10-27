Rockmart rides to cruise-control win over Blue Ridge Fannin County

The first quarter gave Rockmart a 6-0 lead over Blue Ridge Fannin County.

The Yellowjackets registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Rockmart and Blue Ridge Fannin County each scored in the third quarter.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Rockmart and Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Blue Ridge Fannin County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Rockmart faced off against Chatsworth Murray County and Blue Ridge Fannin County took on Chatsworth North Murray on Oct. 13 at Chatsworth North Murray High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.