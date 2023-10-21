Marietta Wheeler secures multi-overtime win over Marietta Osborne

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marietta Wheeler and Marietta Osborne locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats and the Cardinals locked in a 10-10 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Wildcats got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Marietta Wheeler and Marietta Osborne squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta Osborne faced off against Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Wheeler took on Canton Cherokee on Oct. 6 at Canton Cherokee High School.

