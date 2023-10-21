Leesburg Lee County sets early tone to dominate Warner Robins Northside

Leesburg Lee County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Warner Robins Northside through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense charged in front for a 41-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Leesburg Lee County roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Warner Robins Northside and Leesburg Lee County played in a 23-20 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Warner Robins Northside faced off against Warner Robins Houston County and Leesburg Lee County took on Kathleen Veterans on Oct. 6 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

