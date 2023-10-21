Mableton Whitefield dominates Alpharetta St. Francis

Mableton Whitefield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-7 win over Alpharetta St. Francis in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.
Last season, Alpharetta St Francis and Mableton Whitefield squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Mableton Whitefield Academy.
In recent action on Oct. 6, Alpharetta St Francis faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Mableton Whitefield took on Elberton Elbert County on Oct. 6 at Elberton Elbert County High School.
